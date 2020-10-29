Isle of Man Santa Dash given reprieve as new organisers step in
- Published
A charity Santa Dash will take place on the Isle of Man in December despite the organisers of previous events announcing its postponement.
Earlier this month, Isle of Man Bank said the 2020 race had been put off because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
New organisers Nedgroup Investments said the event would comply with government Covid-19 regulations.
The race will take place in the centre of Douglas on 16 December.
It will be run over a one mile (1.6km) course, which is designed to take into account the disruption on the seafront due to the promenade refurbishment scheme.
Andrew Lodge of Nedgroup Investments said the firm was "not trying to steal anybody's thunder" but the island needed "a happy community event".
"If there's any particular year or any time that you needed a good community event it's now," he said.
The race could be subject to change if the government's coronavirus rules were tightened, he added.
Money raised by the event will be given to local charities.
A spokesman for Isle of Man Bank, which has organised the race for the past 19 years, said he "'wishes them well with their event and we look forward to resuming our event in 2021".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk