Coronavirus: Man jailed for self-isolation breach had 'no excuse'
- Published
A man who broke the Isle of Man's Covid-19 laws by spending time with his girlfriend has told a court there was "no excuse" for his actions.
Jon Fayle, 27, admitted meeting the woman at his mother's home on 31 October, two days after returning to the island by ferry.
Under Manx regulations, residents must self-isolate for 14 days on return.
Fayle, of Mountfield Road in Onchan, was sentenced to four weeks in prison at Douglas Courthouse.
The court heard the 27-year-old had arranged to stay at his mother's home, where his brother and sister also live, while he was isolating.
After being tipped off by a member of the public, police visited the address to check on Fayle and found him sitting in close contact with his family and his girlfriend.
He later admitted to police he had spent time with the woman the previous evening.
Representing himself in court, he said he knew what he had done was wrong and there was "no excuse for it".
Sentencing him, Deputy High Bailiff Christopher Arrowsmith said Fayle's behaviour had "placed others at risk".
