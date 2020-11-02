BBC News

Coroanvirus: Manx residents test positive after UK medical trips

image captionThe patient tested positive after being screened to Noble's Hospital

Two Isle of Man residents who travelled to the UK for medical appointments have tested positive for Covid-19.

The first case was found via a Noble's Hospital screening programme when a patient was admitted for an "unrelated condition", the government said.

A spokesman said the person was being treated in isolation and safeguards were in place to "protect care professionals, patients and visitors".

The second positive case was found through the contact tracing process.

Other members of both households are now also self-isolating.

There have been 355 cases of coronavirus on the island since March, seven of which remain active.

