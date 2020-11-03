Coronavirus: Manx 'should not visit UK without pressing reason'
The UK's increased Covid-19 rates mean Isle of Man residents should not visit without a "compelling" reason, the chief minister has said.
Howard Quayle told the House of Keys people should avoid visiting the four nations while lockdowns and increased restrictions were in place there.
He also advised Manx residents against travelling "beyond" the UK.
There are no restrictions on islanders travelling to the UK, but any who do so must self-isolate on return.
Speaking in the House of Keys, Mr Quayle said "unless people have a compelling, pressing and, importantly, legal reason to travel within the United Kingdom or beyond, then I would urge them not to do so".
He added that patient transfers to UK hospitals would continue while restrictions were in place locally, and those travelling back to the island from the UK, such as returning students, would still be able to do so.
On Monday, the UK recorded 18,950 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 136 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
There have been 355 cases of coronavirus on the island since March, seven of which remain active.
