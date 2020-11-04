Diabetics on Isle of Man to receive blood sugar monitors on prescription
- Published
Devices to painlessly monitor the blood sugar levels of people with diabetes are to be made available on prescription on the Isle of Man.
The technology will reduce the number of finger prick tests those with Type 1 diabetes - who cannot produce their own insulin, need to carry out every day.
The devices can also send a mobile phone alert to parents if their child's sugar levels become dangerously low.
The move brings the island into line with NHS guidelines in England.
Natasha Parry, of Diabetes Isle of Man, which has campaigned for the devices to be made available on the Manx NHS, said it was "really welcome news".
The "amazing bit of kit" would have "a really positive effect on the lives of diabetics", she added.
There are about 500 people on the island with the condition.
The sensors, which are attached to the upper arm, provide digital readings of glucose levels on a continuous basis.
The system allows those with Type 1 diabetes to know when they need to inject themselves.
The government had previously pledged to start the roll-out of the technology in April but that was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Health Minister David Ashford said UK guidance on eligibility for monitors would be used to "ensure sensors are provided to patients who will benefit most".
"By following established best practice in this area, we are taking a clinically robust and fair approach," he added.
