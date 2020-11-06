Covid visitors to face no further action after Covid breach probe
Visitors from Jersey reportedly seen having a meal when they should have been isolating will face no further action.
The group of four care home executives were given exemption certificates to enter the island on 17 June.
But an investigation was launched after they were reportedly seen having a restaurant meal.
Howard Quayle said the decision not to prosecute was taken on public interest grounds and other factors.
He told the House of Keys the prosecution service had decided the wording of the instructions the group had been given was not clear enough for them to have fully understood how to behave.
The instructions had since been revised, he added.
Under the island's Covid-19 rules, key workers given permission to visit the island must self-isolate while not working.
Mr Quayle said: "The decision to prosecute is always informed by a public interest test and other relevant factors," he said.
"On review, the prosecution's division of the Attorney General's Chambers felt that the direction notice issued at the time was not robust enough to allow an effective prosecution.
"The directive notice was subsequently revised to address these issues."
