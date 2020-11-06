Endangered red panda cub put down after illness
An endangered red panda cub born at an Isle of Man wildlife park has been put down after developing an untreatable neurological condition.
The cub, named Kamal, was one of two born on the island in August as part of a European breeding programme.
A Curraghs Wildlife Park spokesman said the mammal developed a shake before tests revealed it could not be saved.
It is hoped the case could become a useful case study for other zoos and vets working in the programme.
Red panda populations in the wild have declined by 40% over the past 50 years and the species is classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The two cubs were the first born on the Isle of Man and were fathered by Kush, who was recaptured in January after escaping from the park for a second time.
The park spokesman said the second cub, named Aria, was doing well and is now able to leave her nesting box.
