Isle of Man-Lancashire ferries: Strong winds lead to disruption
- Published
Strong winds over the Irish Sea have caused disruption to ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The 19:45 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return have been scrapped.
The cancellation follows disruption to Saturday's Isle of Man Steam Packet Company crossings as the island was hit by gales.
Manx residents can leave and return freely to the island, but non-residents need special permission to enter.
