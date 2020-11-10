Over 90% of Isle of Man students plan Christmas return
More than 90% of Manx overseas students plan to return for Christmas despite the mandatory isolation period, a government survey has shown.
Of the 525 respondents just 41 said they did not intend to travel back to the Isle of Man in the next two months.
Anyone arriving on the island is required to self-isolate for 14-days.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said the results would allow government to prepare for the extra demands on travel and Covid-19 testing capacity.
A total of 934 students in receipt of government study grants were contacted as part of the survey, while those who funded their own further education were sent the survey on request.
Speaking in the House of Keys, Jason Moorhouse MHK said the method meant some may have "fallen through the net".
Dr Allinson urged students who "run into any difficulties" with their travel to the island to contact the government.
The survey showed that 57% of students planned to travel by sea and 43% by air.
During a regular government press briefing last week, Dr Allinson said any students who chose to return early and required support would be allowed to access facilities at University College Isle of Man.
