MHKs criticise 'wishy washy' Isle of Man climate change bill
- Published
A bill that would enshrine measures to tackle climate change on the Isle of Man into law has been branded "toothless" and "wishy washy" by an MHK.
The proposed law would set the government the target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
But Daphne Caine said the legislation lacked concrete targets and would allow the opportunity to "cop out" of goals.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said it needed to be "flexible".
It would be wrong to set "specific targets or commitments" for future administrations, he added.
Speaking during a reading of the bill in the House of Keys, Ms Caine said it needed to speak in terms of "must" instead of "may" when setting out its targets.
She said: "The more I read and re-read the bill, the more concerned I was that this is green-washing - the government apparently taking action to combat climate change but in reality nothing meaningful will be implemented or might be implemented as part of this bill."
In addition to the 2050 goal, the Climate Change Bill 2020 provides for the Council of Ministers to set interim targets but it does not necessitate them to do so.
Public bodies would also be required to "act in the way they consider best" to contribute towards lower emissions and may be asked to report on their compliance.
'Etched in jelly'
In addition, the bill bans the installation of fossil fuel boilers in new homes from 2025 and allows for restrictions to be made on single-use plastics.
Bill Shimmins MHK also criticised the bill, saying it did not "reflect the urgent [climate] emergency" and the targets within it were not carved in stone but rather "etched in jelly".
Lawrie Hooper MHK said the 2050 goal was too late and could "encourage future governments to be quite lax in their pursuit" of it.
An earlier date was "the right thing to do to tackle the emergency", he added.
Mr Boot said the 2050 target was "in line with other jurisdictions" and could be moved forward "if technology evolves".
Despite concerns, the second reading of the bill was unanimously approved and will progress to the next stage, when aspects of it can be amended or removed.
