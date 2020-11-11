MHKs back move to put Covid-19 measures into law
New legislation to consolidate several Covid-19 measures into Manx law after emergency regulations end in December has been backed by politicians.
The changes mean restrictions could be imposed during an outbreak without the need to declare a state of emergency.
They also allow for fixed penalties and prison sentences to be given for breaking public health regulations.
Policy and Reform Minister Ray Harmer said the new rules would be "ready to be used during another emergency".
It also meant that good practices that were "accelerated through the emergency period" would be put on a "statutory footing", he added.
The Courts, Tribunals and Local Authority Procedures and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2020 will now be submitted for royal assent after the House of Keys approved amendments made by the Legislative Council.
The bill makes updates to several pieces of legislation and, in addition to penalties and restrictions, it makes provision for people to attend court proceedings by video link.
It also allows police to impose bail conditions, which previously could only be done by a court, and for the health department to remove a person from one of its facilities, such as a hospital ward, if more space was needed.
The measures were introduced during the state of emergency on the Isle of Man and are due to come to an end on 26 December.
