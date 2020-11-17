Ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire resume
Ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed following disruption caused by strong winds.
The morning's sailing from Douglas to Heysham departed slightly later than scheduled at 08:50 GMT, an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company spokesman said.
Monday's evening crossing of the Ben-my-Chree and its overnight return were scrapped due to adverse weather.
As a result of the cancellation, no newspapers were delivered to the island on Tuesday.
