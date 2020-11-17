Coronavirus: Fifth case confirmed in new Isle of Man cluster
A fifth person has tested positive in a new cluster of coronavirus cases on the Isle of Man.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle told Tynwald the person had been isolating since being identified by the contact tracing process last week.
The source of the new outbreak is known to be a person who had returned to the island from north-west England, before infecting three more.
Mr Quayle said the new case had been confirmed on Monday night.
A total of 363 people have tested positive on the island since March. There are currently seven active cases, with one being treated in hospital.
