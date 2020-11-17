Port Erin man in court over rape of woman at gunpoint
A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman at gunpoint on the Isle of Man.
Isle of Man Constabulary said the attack happened in a public area near Ballamaddrell Estate in Port Erin shortly before 22:00 GMT on 7 November.
Toby Wood, 22 and of Edremony Estate, Port Erin, entered no pleas to charges of rape and burglary at Douglas Courthouse.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on 15 December.
Appealing for witnesses, a spokesman for the Manx force said police want to hear from anyone near Ballafurt Road and the Falcons Nest pub between 21:15 and 21:30 or close to Rushen Football Club between 21:20 and 23:30 on the day of the attack.
He added that officers were "satisfied that there is no ongoing threat to the community".
