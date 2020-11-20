Tynwald approves Auditor General for stronger scrutiny of public spending
An office to make sure government departments offer value for money is to be established on the Isle of Man after politicians backed the move.
A Tynwald Auditor General function will be in place by April 2021, with an annual budget of £855,000.
Chairman of the Tynwald Management Committee Juan Watterson SHK said the office would "save more money than it costs".
The performance of the body will be reviewed in five years.
Mr Watterson told Tynwald the office would be able to scrutinise projects as they unfolded and avoid the need for independent consultants to investigate concerns after their completion.
The office would also be responsible for appointing an external auditor for the government's annual accounts.
The Auditor General Act, which allows for the creation of the scrutiny office, was passed into law in 2011 but is still yet to be brought into effect as the relevant steps to bring it into force were not taken by the Council of Ministers.
In May 2019, the remit of the Tynwald Management Committee was extended to include responsibility for the Auditor General function and a report was subsequently compiled on the cost implications of establishing the office.
The latest move brings the island into line with international best practice in relation to independent national auditing.
