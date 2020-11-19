Coronavirus: Two new cases identified in Isle of Man cluster
Two new cases have been identified in a coronavirus cluster on the Isle of Man, taking the total to seven.
The source of the outbreak is a person who had returned to the island from north-west England.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the positive results for the pair were confirmed on Wednesday evening.
Both were close contacts of people who tested positive for the virus last week and had developed symptoms while already in isolation.
There have been a total of 366 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the island since March. Currently there are nine active cases, with one being treated in hospital.
Mr Quayle said the new cases "serve as an example of precisely why contact tracing and directing people at high risk to self-isolate is so important".
"It has helped us to contain the cluster and bring it under control," he added.
The current spread of the virus on the island is not classed as uncontrolled community transmission as the origin of the cluster has been identified.
