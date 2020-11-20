Isle of Man housing plan approved despite concerns
A controversial plan to clear land for up to 1,500 houses on the Isle of Man has been approved, despite concerns.
Various fears were raised about the Area Plan for the East when it was first put forward in October, leading it to be withdrawn for a month.
They included pollution and concerns that more developments could press ahead without proper scrutiny.
Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said the document was "critical" to promote sustainable development.
The plan has now been approved in its original form but with several commitments relating to the rolling out of the details within it.
Mr Harmer argued that if the plans did not go ahead, decisions on releasing land would be based on an outdated estimate of the need for 2,400 homes in the island's strategic plan.
That would make it difficult to turn down planning applications for "speculative" developments on greenfield sites in future, he added.
An independent report published in late 2019 said a less than expected growth in the island's population meant only 1,500 homes were now needed.
The new plan allows for those homes, along with land for an additional 875 properties allocated as "strategic reserve" if needed.
Claire Barber MHK successfully moved an amendment which called for an update of the island's strategic plan by the end of 2023, taking the island's climate change policies into account, and the drafting of an all-island area plan by the end of 2025.
The changes would also commit the Cabinet Office to seeking the views of Tynwald members before releasing strategic reserve sites for development.
