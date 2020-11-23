More delays for new ferry hub and Douglas prom revamp
- Published
Two multi-million pound projects funded by the Isle of Man government are facing further delays.
A new ferry terminal in Liverpool, which was originally scheduled to be completed in December, is now set to be finished in January 2022.
The development had been held up due to the impact of Covid-19 on the UK construction industry, Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said.
The Douglas Promenade revamp is also set to be delayed a further two months.
That project, which was due to be completed by 31 March next year, has faced several hold-ups due to the "complexity" of work underneath the carriageway and would now not be completed until "more towards June", Mr Baker said.
The reopening of Broadway, a major junction onto the promenade that had been due to reopen in September, would now take place on Thursday, he said.
The cost of the refurbishment is still set to remain within the £26m currently allocated for the scheme, he added.
The overhaul of the promenade started in September 2018 and was originally scheduled to be completed last month.
The construction of a new ferry terminal at Princes Half Tide Dock has also faced a series of delays.
Mr Baker said, while the work was "progressing nicely", the implications of coronavirus restrictions in Liverpool had led to the timescales "slipping".
Isle of Man Steam Packet Company chief executive Mark Woodward said the company had arranged to continue to use the existing terminal at Pier Head until the end of 2022 so were "not concerned at this delay".
Completion of the construction of a new cruise ship terminal in that area has also been delayed.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk