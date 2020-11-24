Isle of Man 'pay as you go' charging points rolled out
- Published
A "pay as you go" system for using public electric vehicle charging points is being rolled out on the Isle of Man.
Government-owned Manx Utilities (MU) is currently replacing its 37 charging points with updated stations that allow payments via an app.
The cost was previously subsidised by the environment department to encourage the initial uptake of the transport.
There are currently about 400 electric vehicles registered on the island.
Users will now be charged 19p per kWh, which equates to a cost of about 5p per mile - 10p cheaper than the costs associated with petrol or diesel cars.
Plans to introduce a payment system for using the stations were announced in March, but the roll-out was held-up by the coronavirus pandemic.
The planned introduction of a £14 road tax charge for the vehicles, which had been due to come into force in April, was not brought forward.
Plans are in place for an additional two points in Castletown and four in Ramsey, which will see the island meet the EU target of one publically available charging point per 10 vehicles, and the Douglas Promenade refurbishment project will see another 30 put in place.
Plans for a rapid charge point at the Sea Terminal have also been submitted.
MU chairman Tim Baker MHK said the increase in charging points was "imperative" in order to "support those moving to cleaner transport choices".
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk