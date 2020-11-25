Manx man dies in UK after contracting Covid-19
An Isle of Man resident has died after testing positive for coronavirus.
David McWilliams, who was in his mid 70s, developed symptoms of the virus after being flown to north-west England for surgery for a spinal problem.
Posting on Facebook, his grandson Lucas Taylor paid tribute to his "hero" and "my role model, my guide, my best friend".
Health Minister David Ashford said Mr McWilliams' death was "tragic news" and passed on his condolences.
He said it was still safe to travel to the UK for medial treatment and people should not be "reconsidering their medical treatment".
