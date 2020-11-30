2021 TT Festival: Covid-19 fears force Manx government to cancel event
- Published
Next year's TT races on the Isle of Man have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The festival, worth about £30m to the Manx economy, brings tens of thousands of visitors each year. It had been due to take place from 29 May to 12 June.
Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly said the "logical decision" to cancel the event for a second year was needed to protect residents and visitors.
Support for affected businesses is expected to be announced later.
The 2020 TT Festival was cancelled in March as the first wave of Covid-19 ripped through much of Europe.
The cancellation of next year's motorcycling festival represents another huge blow for the island's tourism industry.
The border has been closed for months to the vast majority of non-residents as the Manx government battles to prevent the island from suffering the high rates of Covid-19 transmission seen throughout much of the UK.
Mr Skelly said the decision had been taken early to "provide certainty and clarity" to everyone involved in the event.
The races depend on thousands of volunteers, many of whom travel to the island.
Moving the races to later in the year had been ruled out due to the "complexities and risks" of holding an event of its size outside of the usual timeframe.
An announcement over the running of the Classic TT races and Manx Grand Prix, which are scheduled to go ahead between 21 August and 3 September, will be made by the end of March.
As a result of the cancellation, the Senior Race Day bank holiday originally due to take place on 11 June has been moved to 27 August.
Mr Skelly said despite the progress towards a vaccine, the government could not commit to "welcoming tens of thousands of people to the island in June".
The decision did "not necessarily" mean the island's border restrictions would remain in place until then, he added.
