Hector Duff: Isle of Man's 'true legend' war veteran dies aged 101
Tributes have been paid to the Isle of Man's last Normandy veteran, who has died at the age of 101.
Hector Duff, who served with the Desert Rats during World War Two and also took part in the D-Day landings, died on Monday.
The Onchan Branch of the Royal British Legion, of which he was president, said he was a "true legend".
Mr Duff was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2013 for his work in schools sharing his wartime experiences.
The following year, he was awarded the highest honour the island can bestow, the Tynwald Honour, for those efforts and his service to Manx veterans.
He became an OBE in this year's New Year Honours list.
Armed Forces Champion Juan Watterson SHK said the retired policeman had "taught many of us more about the meaning of Remembrance".
"He will leave behind a strong legacy which will remind us all about the horrors of war, the sacrifice that so many of his generation gave, and the legion of brave warriors that Hector has been called up to join," he said.
Mr Duff, who was awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the second Battle of El-Alamein, joined the Isle of Man Constabulary after the war.
His division arrived in Normandy for the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944 and they continued through France and into Germany, taking part in the Victory Parade in Berlin.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts said Mr Duff was a "remarkable man, perhaps the greatest person it has been my privilege to know".
He said: "His courage, dignity, wickedly good humour and fundamental decency marked him out as someone special.
"Everyone associated with the Constabulary feels great sadness, but also a real sense of pride in that we knew such a great Manx man."
Steve Rodan, President of Tynwald and President of the Royal British Legion of the Isle of Man, also paid tribute to Mr Duff.
"This great Manxman served his country with great distinction in time of war and peace, and will never be forgotten."
