Manxman chosen as name of new Isle of Man ferry

Published
image copyrightIOMSPC
image captionThe new ferry is due to enter service in spring 2023

The Isle of Man's newest ferry will be named Manxman following a survey of 7,500 people.

The vessel, due to start service in 2023, will be the third to hold the name in the Steam Packet Company's 190-year history.

Chief Executive Mark Woodward said it was chosen because it "embodies the Manx spirit" and "signifies national pride".

More than 2,000 people backed the choice from a shortlist of four names.

The others were Mona's Isle, Manx Maid and King Orry.

The original Manxman was launched in 1904 and was requisitioned by the Royal Navy to serve in both world wars.

The last ship to carry the name was a turbine steamer launched in 1955, which served the island until 1982.

The new ferry will operate sailings between Douglas and Heysham, Lancashire, which are currently carried out by the Ben-My-Chree.

