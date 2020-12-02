Coronavirus: Isle of Man vaccine supply 'proportionate to population'
The Isle of Man's supply of a newly approved Covid-19 vaccine will be "proportionate to our population", the chief minister has said.
Howard Quayle said the island would receive a number of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which UK regulators approved earlier.
He said the drug offered "a path to a brighter 2021", but mass vaccination would "take time".
He added that the "most vulnerable groups will be prioritised".
Mr Quayle said a vaccination programme was a "significant and complex logistical exercise" and more details of the roll-out would be revealed at the government's weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday.
The island currently has no active Covid-19 cases for the first time since early September, after the remaining three confirmed cases completed their period of self-isolation.
