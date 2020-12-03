Coronavirus: Five arrested in Isle of Man Abbotswood care home probe
- Published
Five people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the deaths of 20 residents with Covid-19 at a care home on the Isle of Man.
An independent probe into Abbotswood Nursing Home in Ballasalla was halted in June when police were brought in.
In a letter to residents' relatives seen exclusively by the BBC, the Isle of Man Constabulary said it had quizzed five people about suspected "criminal and/or health and safety offences".
Police refused to give more details.
No more information about the five arrests has been disclosed.
The precise grounds of arrest have also not been divulged.
A spokesman said: "IOM Constabulary can confirm the information detailed and will not be making any more comment on the investigation."
The letter read: "The compiling of the report and associated documentation is already under way for us to seek independent UK advice on the matter.
"The individuals have all been bailed to mid-February to allow sufficient time for this to take place."
Concerns
At least 47 of the care home's residents tested positive earlier this year.
Its licence was suspended due to serious safety concerns.
The Department of Health and Social Care stepped in to run the home on 13 April after an outbreak of the virus and residents were moved out the following month.
An independent investigation was launched in May on behalf of the Registration and Inspection Unit, which is responsible for ensuring that care services on the Isle of Man comply with regulations.
In June investigators recommended the matter be passed to police.
As a result, that probe and a separate review by the safeguarding board were both put on hold.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk