Man's body found on Isle of Man beach
The body of a man has been found on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man.
It was discovered on the shore near Ramsey Lifeboat Station on Queen's Promenade at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, an Isle of Man Constabulary spokesman said.
The force has appealed for anyone who saw a 50-year-old white man wearing dark clothes and white trainers around the area to contact them.
Police have declined to release any further details but have asked the public not to speculate about the death on social media.
The man's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, police added.
