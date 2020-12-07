Coronavirus: Isle of Man protection from eviction to end
- Published
Protection from eviction for tenants on the Isle of Man in rent arrears will end on 26 December, the Office of Fair Trading has said.
The emergency law was extended in June to help those impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
OFT chairman Martyn Perkins said a "balanced approach" must consider the needs of tenants and property owners.
He called on landlords to make "reasonable allowances" for those still in financial difficulty.
Originally introduced in March under the island's Emergency Powers Act, an extension to the ban on evictions approved by Tynwald in June was limited to a six-month period.
Under the regulations, which apply to those in private and public sector housing or business premises, landlords cannot issue eviction notices until 27 December.
'Specific reason'
Criticising the lifting of the restrictions so close to Christmas, Douglas councillor Devon Watson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the move did not "feel like it's fully appropriate".
He said many workers, particularly those in the retail sector, were still facing economic uncertainty due to the knock-on effect of Covid-19 on UK retail chains operating branches on the island.
"Although the island is protected from Covid, we're not protected from its economic downstream effects," he added.
Policy and Reform Minister Ray Harmer said the regulations had been put in place for a "specific reason" and could "only carry on by law for six months".
Landlords were facing "their own issues" as a result of reduced rental income during the period, he said.
Those facing an eviction notice could still challenge it in the courts, he added.
