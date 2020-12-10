Man found dead on Isle of Man beach named by police as Lee Peel
- Published
A man who was found dead on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man has been named as Lee Peel.
His body was discovered on the shore near Ramsey Lifeboat Station on Queen's Promenade at about 10:30 GMT on Saturday.
Mr Peel, 50, was from Onchan in the east of the island.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said investigations remained ongoing. The death was previously described as "unexplained".
Mr Peel's family have "requested they be allowed privacy to grieve at this time", he added.
The force renewed its appeal for anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact them.
