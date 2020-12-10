Proposed listed sites could be at risk if named, says minister
- Published
Publishing a list of proposed sites for inclusion on the Isle of Man's register for protected buildings could put them at risk, the environment minister said.
Geoffrey Boot told the House of Keys he had "no intention" of making potential listed sites public as it could see buildings "damaged or compromised".
More than 250 sites are on the register with about 275 pending inclusion.
Lawrie Hooper MHK said not publishing details of those pending could stop the redevelopment of older sites.
He said people would be "loaded with additional extra costs as a surprise" if a building was added after purchase and it could "prevent actual redevelopment of our brownfield sites".
Mr Boot said it was "up to buyers to do some research themselves" before purchasing a building.
Anyone buying a property would be "aware of its historic potential" and should contact the department, he added.
The Isle of Man's protected register is similar to the United Kingdom's process of listing buildings, but it is a blanket system rather than the graded one used in the UK.
Properties must be assessed by the island's registered buildings officer and subject to a public consultation before they can be added by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Buildings under consultation, such as the Mitre pub in Kirk Michael, are posted on the government's website.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk