Covid-breach Isle of Man jail term 'sends strong signal'
- Published
Jailing a man who travelled from Scotland to the Isle of Man on a water scooter "sends a strong signal" that those who break the Covid-19 rules will be punished, the chief minister says.
Dale McLaughlan admitted making the journey to see his girlfriend and was jailed on Monday for four weeks.
Howard Quayle said the 28-year-old had shown a "flagrant disregard" for the island's coronavirus laws.
The Isle of Man border is currently closed to almost all non-residents.
Under the island's emergency coronavirus laws those who break the rules face up to three months in jail or a fine of up to £10,000.
Although there are currently four active Covid-19 cases, the island is considered to be free of the virus as all are in isolation and there is no community spread.
With the exception of the border closure, life on the island has gone back to normal for most people - there is no social distancing and large gatherings, including Christmas lights switch-on events, are permitted.
Mr Quayle said he was "astonished" by the "incredibly reckless, dangerous endeavour" of McLaughlan, which could have led to "others being called upon to risk their lives in a search and rescue operation".
He said McLaughlan, from North Ayrshire, was aware of the law and "showed a flagrant disregard" when choosing to break it by "mixing in the community and potentially putting lives at risk".
"I hope this sends a strong signal to others who do not take our laws seriously or who are mistaken in thinking that the rules do not apply to them," Mr Quayle added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk