Man whose body was found on Isle of Man beach drowned
- Published
A man whose body was found on a beach in the north of the Isle of Man had drowned, an inquest has been told.
Lee Peel's body was found in the water on South Beach in Ramsey at about 10:30 GMT on 5 December.
The 50-year-old labourer was from Onchan in the east of the island.
Coroner Jayne Hughes said investigations into Mr Peel's death were still ongoing. Manx police previously described his death as "unexplained".
Adjourning the inquest, she passed her condolences to his family, who did not attend the hearing at Douglas Courthouse.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk