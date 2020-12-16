Hundreds join record Isle of Man Santa Dash charity run
- Published
About 300 festive revellers and a Shetland pony braved windy weather on the Isle of Man in the annual Santa Dash.
The £5 entry fees and an array of prizes for the top competitors will be donated to a range of local charities.
Beginning on Hill Street, the runners dressed as Santa and elves to complete a mile-long route through Douglas.
Nick Colburn beat Jamie Newton by four seconds to claim victory in five minutes, one second.
The event was able to take place as there are currently no social distancing measures on the island.
Andrew Lodge of organisers Nedgroup Investments said he was "delighted" with the turnout despite the conditions.
After a bad year for everybody the event showed some really good community spirit and was "a way to put a smile on everyone's face", he added.
He said hoped previous organisers Isle of Man Bank would be able to resume responsibility for the Santa Dash in 2021.
In October the bank said it did not feel it could give the the attention it deserved due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Funds set aside for the run would be donated to charity, the banks said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk