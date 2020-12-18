Modernisation of Isle of Man alcohol licensing regime proposed
Decisions over the granting of licences to sell alcohol could be taken out of the hands of the courts under proposals put forward by the Manx government.
Currently applications are considered by the island's High Bailiff and a panel of magistrates.
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) wants to set up an independent Licensing Authority instead.
Views on the planned changes are being sought in a consultation on the modernisation of Manx licensing laws.
The DHA said the current licensing regime had become "outdated, overly bureaucratic and inflexible".
An independently chaired new authority would comprise bodies currently involved in the licensing process, including representatives of the police and fire service.
Only appeals over decisions would be heard by the judiciary, saving time and money.
The new laws would see the rules governing the sale of alcohol largely remain the same.
The legislation would make it possible for minimum unit pricing and below cost price sale restrictions to be gradually introduced in future.
It would also see occasional short-term licences, like those granted during the TT, issued for multiple years rather than on an annual basis.
The four-week consultation is available online and closes on 18 January.
