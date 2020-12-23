Isle of Man: Mountain Road closed due to snow
- Published
Snow has led to the closure of the A18 Mountain Road on the Isle of Man, police said.
The force took the decision to close the road between Lheaney Road in Ramsey to Creg Ny Baa in Onchan after crashes in the wintry conditions.
Two roads adjoining the mountain, Ben Y Phott Road and Thoilt Y Will, have also been shut.
Other parts of the island have been hit by heavy rain leading to a risk of localised flooding in some areas.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk