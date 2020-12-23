Peel stone quay unearthed during pipe replacement work
The remains of a stone quay wall have been unearthed by workers replacing water pipes on the Isle of Man.
The structure, which dates from before the 18th Century, was revealed by workers on the East Quay in Peel.
It was originally covered when a new harbour was built in the early 1800s to make space for houses and workshops.
Manx Utilities' (MU) Bob Stimpson said the work had provided a chance to study a construction which was "unlikely to be revealed again" for some time.
The uncovered red sandstone quay was completely covered when the land between it and the current construction was filled in to allow for more buildings.
MU, which is managing the pipe replacement project, has been working with Manx National Heritage (MNH) to document any discoveries in the area.
MNH's Andy Johnson said he was "very interested" to see what else the works, which have been designed to "minimise damage" to the old quay, would uncover.
He said old maps of the area "show a very different scene in Peel harbour to what we see today" and Castle Street, just behind where East Quay now stands, was "home to several of Peel's most powerful merchants".
He added that more finds could be made as part of the pipe replacement work, as the project was due to take in the route of an old railway line, which took supplies to the Knockaloe internment camp in World War One.
