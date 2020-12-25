Covid-19: Isle of Man church packed for zero-distanced carol service
- Published
More than 500 people packed a church for a zero-distanced carol service on the Isle of Man - thought to be one of the largest in the British Isles.
Residents have been living without restrictions since 15 June as there is no spread of Covid-19 on the island.
The congregation at Kirk Braddan near Douglas enjoyed a mix of carols and contemporary Christmas classics.
Rev Daniel Richards said he hoped it would offer "a light in the darkness" to those affected by the pandemic.
There have been a total of 374 cases of the virus on the island since March, including 25 deaths.
However, strict border controls and isolation rules have allowed nearly all restrictions to be lifted for six months and life has almost returned to normal.
The only three active cases on the island are self-isolating and the spread is not classed as uncontrolled community transmission.
Sunday's event included performances from Ballacottier School Choir and Manx Concert Brass.
Rev Richards said the service was a chance for people to reflect on "how fortunate we are to be in this position".
"We need to just be grateful for that, to make the most of what we have, while also remembering all of those people who can't be in that position," he added.
Due to the border controls, many people have been unable to see family and friends this year.
The church plans to share a recording of the event online on Boxing Day as "a symbol to not give up", Rev Richards said.
"Hopefully it's a symbol to not give up for those people who aren't able to experience these things, actually hold on because these things will come back," he said.
"It's an opportunity to be hopeful, a light in the darkness."
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk