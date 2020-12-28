BBC News

Successful year for Isle of Man wildlife park's breeding programme

image copyrightCURRAGHS WILDLIFE PARK
image captionIt was only the second time a baby silvery gibbon has been born at the park

A wildlife park on the Isle of Man says it has made a "significant contribution" to international breeding programmes this year.

The Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh has seen a host of new arrivals including Humboldt penguins, red pandas, and a silvery gibbon.

Some of the animals will be transported to other zoos as part of European breeding programmes.

Kathleen Graham said 2020 had been a "very good" year despite the pandemic.

image copyrightCurraghs Wildlife Park
image captionRed pandas are classified as an endangered species

The park is home to about 60 species of birds and animals, many of which are under severe threat in the wild.

New arrivals this year include a record 10 penguin chicks born in June, and two red panda cubs in August - the first to be born at the park.

One of those cubs had to be put down in November after developing an untreatable neurological condition.

The park is a member of both the British Association of Zoos and Aquaria and the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

Breeding programmes are carefully co-ordinated to manage the genetics of species across zoos.

image copyrightCurraghs Wildlife Park
image captionA record 10 Humboldt penguin chicks were born in 2020

The park was one of a number of attractions that had to close in March due to lockdown measures, and remained shut for 10 weeks.

Since reopening in June, though, there has been an upsurge in visitors with 11,500 residents spending time at the park in August alone, the highest number for the month since 2006.

Mrs Graham said the park had now "managed to catch up exceptionally well" financially and was just "a little bit behind" in recouping revenues lost due to lockdown.

"We have had plenty of record numbers this year and 2020 is by no means the worst year for the park," she added.

image copyrightCurraghs Wildlife Park
image captionThis year also saw the birth of a squirrel monkey
image copyrightCurraghs Wildlife Park
image captionEndangered ring-tailed lemurs were also born at the park
image copyrightCurraghs Wildlife Park
image captionMeerkat pups have joined the park's numbers

