Brexit: Deal gives Isle of Man ‘certainty for the future’
- Published
A Brexit deal between the UK and the EU gives "certainty for the future", the Isle of Man's chief minister has said.
Howard Quayle said the announcement of Boris Johnson's trade deal with the EU would protect the island's exports.
There were fears tariffs imposed in a no-deal outcome would affect agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, and the prices of some imports.
Mr Quayle said the UK-EU deal paved the way for an agreement that was "good for the island's people and economy".
The Isle of Man is not an EU member but is a party to trade agreements through its relationship with the UK.
Mr Quayle said the deal would "protect our exports of agricultural and manufactured goods" and provided "opportunities for our businesses, and gives certainty for the future".
He said: "This deal should ensure that shoppers do not see price hikes on a wide range of imported goods."
"This is important for families on the island, and our wider economy," he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk