Snow and ice cause Isle of Man Mountain Road closure and travel disruption
- Published
Snow and ice have caused disruption to travel on the Isle of Man.
The A18 Mountain Road has been closed between the Lheanney Road in Ramsey and Creg ny Baa in Onchan.
The icy conditions have affected roads island-wide, causing disruption and delays to some bus services in Douglas and Peel.
And a Douglas Borough Council spokesman said the eastern recycling centre would remain closed as the conditions meant the site was currently "unsafe".
