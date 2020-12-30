Isle of Man international mail services resume but delays expected
Postal services from the Isle of Man to Europe, Turkey and Canada have resumed, the island's post office has said.
The services were suspended on 22 December after Royal Mail and Parcelforce announced its services to mainland Europe had been halted.
All international mail from the island is delivered through those operators.
A spokeswoman for Isle of Man Post Office said delays of up to two working days were expected on items posted on 29 and 30 December.
All items already in the Manx postal system, which had been securely held on the island, were dispatched on Tuesday evening, she said.
No collections would take place and no mail would be sent off the island on 31 December, she added.
UK services had been suspended due to restrictions at ports amid fears about the spread of a coronavirus variant.
Island mail to Turkey and Canada was also halted due to a lack of available UK flights, but those services have now resumed.
