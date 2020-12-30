New Year Honours 2021: Armed forces charity volunteer awarded BEM
An Isle of Man charity fundraiser who was inspired by her late husband's service in the Royal Navy has been honoured in the New Year Honours List.
Edna Clarke, from Ramsey, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM).
The 86-year-old said it was a "total shock" to be recognised for her work and felt "very honoured".
Meanwhile athlete Christian Varley, who raised more than £100,000 for the Manx Solidarity Fund by running 19 marathons in 19 days, becomes an MBE.
Rushen and Arbory Commissioner Jane Glover, historian Charles Guard, charity fundraiser John Riley, and senior nurse Susan Waddecar have all been bestowed the same honour.
Chief Constable Gary Roberts is awarded the Queen's Police Medal for more than 35 years' service in the Isle of Man Constabulary.
Mrs Clarke, who is secretary of the Manx branch of the Royal Naval Association, has worked as a volunteer for the charity for nearly 40 years.
The retired nurse has also worked as a fundraiser for the annual Poppy Appeal, and is President of the Ramsey Branch of the Royal British Legion.
She got involved with the armed forces charities as a result of her late husband Ken's service in the Royal Navy during World War Two. The pair were married for 41 years.
Following her retirement, Mrs Clarke put her nursing skills to use again by escorting ill patients to hospital appointments in the UK, recording more than 500 journeys.
She said she found it "very rewarding" and met "lots of interesting people".
"I consider myself to be a very fortunate person", she added.
She also volunteers for the island's branch of Save the Children, is chairwoman of the Ramsey Cushag Choir, and helps to make the costumes for the town's annual pantomime.
