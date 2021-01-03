Covid-19: Risk from Isle of Man cluster 'minimal' after 400 test negative
The risk to the public from a two-case Covid-19 cluster on the Isle of Man remains "minimal", the chief minister has said.
Almost 400 people had tested negative for the virus since Friday, including many who were at the venues visited by the pair, Howard Quayle said.
While the results do not mean "there has been no community transmission", it was "an encouraging sign", he added.
The cluster was identified on Thursday.
Although several venues on the island had closed as a precaution, they had not done so on public health advice and were "free to remain open and trading", Mr Quayle said.
Public Health Director Henrietta Ewart said the cluster was not "associated with any of the venues visited by the cases" but was "two individuals from the same household with a clear link to travel".
'Remain vigilant'
The cluster stems from a new arrival on the island who developed symptoms after mixing with the community following the mandatory isolation period. A close contact also subsequently tested positive.
A ninth close contact linked to the cluster through additional locations they visited is now also self-isolating.
Mr Quayle stressed that both individuals in the cluster had "followed all the rules" and had done nothing wrong.
Several hundred people who had been at the venues at the specified times contacted the Covid-19 111 hotline on Friday, and those showing symptoms were tested and told to self-isolate.
Those who were not showing symptoms were also offered a test for "surveillance purposes". They were not required to self-isolate.
Dr Ewart said the additional testing was simply "a snapshot of infection levels" at the time, and a negative result did "not prove that they are not infected".
She urged everyone to "remain vigilant" and report any symptoms that may develop.
