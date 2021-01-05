Covid-19: Isle of Man to enter second lockdown
- Published
The Isle of Man will go into a Covid-19 lockdown for a second time, the government has announced.
From 00:01 on Thursday, gatherings will be banned and schools, non-essential shops and hospitality venues must shut for 21 days.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the "bold" measures were essential after six new virus cases were identified.
People will also be asked to socially distance and wear face coverings while away from their homes.
Mr Quayle said the island's border restrictions, which already barred the majority of non-residents from entering the island, had been raised to the highest level, meaning all travel off the island was strongly advised against.
He said the government could "not guarantee" anyone leaving the island after the restrictions came into force would be allowed to return.
Weddings and church gatherings will not be allowed to take place and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, who will be required to follow social distancing rules.
The announcement follows the identification of the six new cases overnight.
The island's director of public health Henrietta Ewart said the cases were linked to someone who had recently entered the island from abroad.
She said those infected had interacted with a wide range of venues, which meant there was "particular concern" over the potential for community spread emerging in the coming days.
A total of 386 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since March, 25 of whom died.
Mr Quayle said the three-week "circuit breaker" was needed to "preserve lives" and "protect" the roll-out of the island's Covid-19 vaccination programme, which began on Monday.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk