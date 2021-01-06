Covid-19: Isle of Man support schemes for workers reopened
Government support schemes for workers and businesses on the Isle of Man have been reopened after the announcement of a second Covid-19 lockdown.
The Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance (MERA) and the Salary Support Scheme (SSS) have both been brought back into effect.
The schemes were originally set up last year at the start of the pandemic, but phased out when social distancing was lifted in June.
The support will run until 31 January.
New restrictions, which will see the temporary closure of many businesses, will come into force from 00:01 on Thursday.
The second lockdown was announced amid fears of a further spread of the virus on the island, following the emergence of seven new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.
From 00:01 on Thursday, gatherings will be banned and schools, non-essential shops and hospitality venues must shut for 21 days.
MERA offers support of £200 a week to employees who lose work as a result of the lockdown or those who are self-employed and cannot work because of the restrictions.
While the SSS offers firms financial assistance of up to £280 per week for each employee to help cover salaries.
Those who qualified for the benefits during the first lockdown will be eligible to claim again.
A total of 387 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since March, 25 of whom died.
