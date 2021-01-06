Fourteen Manx venues visited by new Covid-19 cases identified
- Published
The latest people to test positive for Covid-19 on the Isle of Man visited 14 different places including cafes and shops, the government has warned.
Seven new positive coronavirus cases emerged on Tuesday, leading to a second lockdown, beginning on Thursday.
Contact tracing revealed venues across the island were visited by people on Thursday and Saturday who later tested positive.
They include Tesco and McDonalds in Douglas, and B&Q in Braddan.
Meanwhile, some 130 people have gone into isolation amid concerns about the virus spreading in Truth Wine & Tapas Bar in Ramsey on New Year's Eve and the following Saturday.
They will now be tested and anybody else who has not come forward has been urged to do so.
The government has released details of the further 14 locations and urged anyone who visited them at certain times to isolate if they develop symptoms.
Public Health Director Henrietta Ewart said these areas were considered "low risk".
Places of concern on New Year's Eve are:
- The Mad Hatter in Parliament Street, Ramsey, between 13:00 GMT and 14:00
- Pure Inspiration in Parliament Street, Ramsey, between 13:00 and 14:00
- Majestic Chinese Restaurant on Central Promenade, Douglas, between 20:20 and 00:20
On 2 January, the following places were visited:
- Capone in Strand Street, Douglas, between 12:00 and 13:00
- B&B Furniture in Snugborough Trading Estate, Douglas, between 12:15 and 14:00
- Tesco on Lake Road, Douglas, between 12:30 and 13:30
- Burtons in Strand Street, Douglas, between 13:00 and 13:30
- JACs Store in Strand Street, Douglas, between 13:00 and 13:30
- Curry's in Spring Valley Industrial Estate, Braddan, between 13:00 and 14:00
- B&Q in Spring Valley Industrial Estate, Braddan, between 14:15 and 14:45
- McDonalds (sit-in only) on Peel Road, Douglas, between 15:00 and 15:30
- Court Café in Parliament Street, Ramsey, between 15:30 and 15:45
- Ramsey Self-Service laundry in St Paul's Square, Ramsey, between 15:30 and 16:02
A total of 389 people on the island have tested positive since March, with 25 deaths.
Twenty of those were residents at Abbotswood Nursing Home.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk