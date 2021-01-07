Isle of Man can 'beat Covid-19 again', say residents
Manx people have described their determination to "beat coronavirus again" as the Isle of Man begins its second full lockdown.
The island had scrapped most virus restrictions after keeping infections under control and residents had enjoyed a life free from social distancing.
But a new cluster of infections - some linked to New Year's Eve celebrations - has prompted a fresh shutdown.
Two new cases on Wednesday brought the total number to 389 since March.
Non-essential businesses have closed, gatherings have been banned, people must socially distance when outside and border restrictions have been raised to the highest level.
One resident said she was "optimistic" the island could "eliminate" the virus from the community again.
Coffee shop owner Bev Clegg said the changes had surprised her but they were “the right thing to do” and she believed the island could regain its “Covid-free” status.
Gym owner David Pearson said there had been “no consideration” of financial support for the fitness industry, which would “lose out”.
The government had “definitely made a mistake” in previously relaxing border restrictions, he added.
Douglas resident Katherine Garrood was due to move house on Friday but said an initial “lack of guidance” meant she had to postpone.
Mrs Garrood said the changes had “come out of the blue” and the severity had surprised her, but she was “optimistic” the island could banish the virus again.
Tromode resident Suzanne O’Sullivan said she the restrictions were about “short-term pain for a long-term benefit” and she believed the island could “resume normal service” soon.
