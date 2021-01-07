Covid-19: Virtual Tynwald sittings during second lockdown
The world's oldest continuous parliament is reverting back to virtual meetings and sessions following the Isle of Man's second lockdown.
Tynwald, the House of Keys, the Legislative Council, and committee evidence sessions will be held digitally during restrictions.
Strict measures for Post Office and creamery deliveries are also in place.
The latest lockdown started at 00:01 GMT after a cluster of seven new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
Parliamentary sittings were held virtually during the first lockdown in April 2020, but returned to normal in June when social distancing rules were scrapped.
Under the temporary arrangements, politicians will vote by only registering opposition to motions.
As digital sittings of the branches cannot be held simultaneously, the Legislative Council session scheduled for 26 January has been moved to the following day to avoid a clash with the House of Keys.
Audio from the sittings will be streamed live on the Tynwald website as usual.
Strict measures have also been introduced for postal staff and Isle of Man Creamery deliveries.
Postal staff will be observing social distancing and using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
Domestic letter and parcel deliveries will continue as usual but people have been asked to "refrain from approaching their postie" on their rounds, an Isle of Man Post Office spokeswoman said.
There may some delays to express deliveries, she added.
Isle of Man Creamery delivery drivers will no longer be leaving orders in enclosed porches and a central location for drop-offs at care homes and sheltered accommodation will be agreed with the warden at each complex.
Cash and cheque payments will not be accepted.
