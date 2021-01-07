Covid-19: Isle of Man schools close to most pupils as lockdown starts
Schools on the Isle of Man have closed to most children as a 21-day coronavirus lockdown begins.
Fourteen hub facilities remain open for vulnerable children and those of key workers to attend.
Meanwhile, the government said it had provided over 120 laptops and other devices to "digitally disadvantaged" children to aid with remote learning.
Education Minister Alex Allinson said it was "vitally important" that students continued to learn.
A three-week lockdown began on the Isle of Man at 00:01 GMT following a cluster of coronavirus cases earlier this week.
Schools, non-essential shops and hospitality venues have been closed and gatherings have been banned.
Online learning
Mr Allinson said the three-month closure of schools early in 2020 "taught us all the true value of learning" and schools, teachers and unions had been working together to "perfect remote learning".
A survey of parents in October showed that 49% of respondents were unhappy with the delivery of online lessons, while 44% were satisfied.
Mr Allinson said the review had "established a consistent set of standards" that would "help to build resilience and ensure the volume and quality of remote lessons" was equitable across schools.
In addition to the 14 hub schools, nine primary and five secondary schools and several nurseries will remain open for eligible children.
Meanwhile, the food voucher scheme will be reinstated for the recipients of free school meals who are learning from home.
Mr Allinson said the education department was also in contact with exam board Cambridge International to establish whether or not its IGCSEs and International A Levels would proceed this summer.
Vocational and technical qualification exams and BTECs will still go ahead during the lockdown period and "health and safety assessments" will be established to "ensure the safety of students and staff", he added.
