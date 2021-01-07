Covid-19: Isle of Man shelves almost empty by lockdown stockpiling
Shelves have almost been left empty in shops on the Isle of Man as some residents stockpile for the second Covid-19 lockdown.
Retailers reported an increase in purchases since the new restrictions were announced on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle called on people to "shop responsibly", adding there were "no problems with supplies".
He also clarified it was mandatory to wear face coverings for most people on public transport, including taxis.
'No disruption'
Mr Quayle said there were "no problems with [food] supplies" to the island and there was "no need" for stockpiling at home.
In a statement, the island's retailers, hauliers and ferry company said there was "no disruption to the supply of essential goods as a result of either Covid-19 or Brexit" and shelves were "being restocked as quickly as possible".
Many shops have implemented dedicated shopping hours and priority queuing for the vulnerable and key workers.
Social distancing measures and hand cleansing stations have been put in place.
The island entered its second lockdown at 00:01 GMT amid fears of the further spread of the virus following the emergence of seven coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Three new positive cases have since been identified, taking the total number of active cases on the island to 16.
All three were returning residents who tested positive on day one of their isolation period under the island's self-isolation and testing regime.
Mr Quayle said using face coverings would have a "real impact on reducing the spread of the virus".
He clarified it is "strongly recommended" they are worn at all times in public settings.
However, returning residents, who are permitted to exercise outside of their homes after a negative test on day seven of their quarantine period, are required to wear them at all times when doing so.
A total of 390 people on the island have contracted the virus since March, 25 or whom died.
