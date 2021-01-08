Covid-19: Isle of Man police warn over panic-buying 'shaming' online
- Published
Manx police have urged people not to "shame" people for panic-buying during the lockdown after an image was shared online of a shopper with a trolley filled with loaves of bread.
The photograph, on Facebook, prompted a call from Isle of Man Constabulary for people to keep a sense of perspective.
"Without knowing the facts how can people judge?" the force said.
"In an age where people can often take pictures rather than ask or help, please have a think before posting."
The force said there could be a number of reasons for the purchases, including buying groceries for several households or gathering supplies for a charity.
The announcement of a second lockdown, which began on Thursday, sparked a spree of panic-buying across the island, with shelves left bare in some stores.
But politicians and retailers have called for calm and said there are no problems with supplies.
In a joint statement on Thursday, the island's retailers, hauliers and ferry company said there were extensive plans in place to ensure deliveries would continue unimpeded.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk